Danh bạ công ty
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Texas Biomedical Research Institute có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Texas Biomedical Research Institute is a leading independent biomedical research institution dedicated to advancing health worldwide through innovative biomedical research. They partner with hundreds of researchers and institutions around the world to fight against various infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disease, psychiatric disorders, Tuberculosis, AIDS, hepatitis, malaria, parasitic infections, Ebolavirus, Marburg virus, and more. The institute is located on a 200-acre campus in San Antonio, Texas, and has a staff of over 300 employees, including a multidisciplinary team of doctoral-level scientists. They have a distinguished history in the innovative, humane, and appropriate use of nonhuman primates for biomedical research and are home to the nation's only privately-owned biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory.

    txbiomed.org
    Trang web
    1941
    Năm thành lập
    351
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Texas Biomedical Research Institute

    Công ty liên quan

    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác