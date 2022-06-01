Thư Mục Công Ty
Telvista
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về Telvista có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    Telvista is a premier provider of contact solutions that drive customer loyalty and create competitive advantage for our clients. With our highly trained staff of support professionals, we deliver superior service that protects and promotes our clients'​ brands in the traditional channels and we are specialists in social media.Telvista provides creative, high-quality business solutions to a wide range of companies – from the Fortune 1000 to fast-growing start-ups. We consistently provide each client with innovative solutions specifically designed to increase revenues and lower costs.We serve a large client base and a diverse set of industries, including technology, telecommunications, financial services, retail, and others.

    telvista.com
    Trang web
    1997
    Năm thành lập
    3,000
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $500M-$1B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho Telvista

    Các công ty liên quan

    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác