Swiss Water
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    • Về

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    Trang web
    1988
    Năm thành lập
    90
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

