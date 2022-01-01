Stratasys Mức lương

Thư Mục Công Ty
Khoảng lương Stratasys từ $54,270 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Kỹ sư cơ khí ở mức thấp nhất đến $224,661 cho Quản lý sản phẩm ở mức cao nhất.

Kỹ sư phần mềm
Median $81.5K
Nhà phân tích dữ liệu
$64.7K
Kỹ sư cơ khí
$54.3K

Nhà thiết kế sản phẩm
$132K
Quản lý sản phẩm
$225K
Quản lý chương trình kỹ thuật
$201K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Stratasys هو Quản lý sản phẩm at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $224,661. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Stratasys هو $106,584.

