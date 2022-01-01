Stratasys Mức lương

Khoảng lương Stratasys từ $54,270 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Kỹ sư cơ khí ở mức thấp nhất đến $224,661 cho Quản lý sản phẩm ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của Stratasys. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/23/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
