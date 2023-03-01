Thư Mục Công Ty
Straive
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Straive Mức lương

Khoảng lương Straive từ $3,354 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Trợ lý hành chính ở mức thấp nhất đến $61,519 cho Quản lý sản phẩm ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của Straive. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/23/2025

$160K

Được trả tiền, không bị lợi dụng

Chúng tôi đã thương lượng hàng ngàn đề nghị và thường xuyên đạt được mức tăng hơn 30 nghìn đô la (đôi khi hơn 300 nghìn đô la).Được thương lượng lương của bạn hoặc sơ yếu lý lịch của bạn được xem xét bởi các chuyên gia thực thụ - những nhà tuyển dụng làm việc này hàng ngày.

Trợ lý hành chính
$3.4K
Nhà viết quảng cáo
$5K
Nhà khoa học dữ liệu
$12K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Quản lý sản phẩm
$61.5K
Kỹ sư phần mềm
$7.3K
Kiến trúc sư giải pháp
$46.8K
Bạn thiếu chức danh của mình?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang bồi thường của chúng tôi hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Straive là Quản lý sản phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $61,519. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Straive là $9,612.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho Straive

Các công ty liên quan

  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

Các tài nguyên khác