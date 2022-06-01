Thư Mục Công Ty
Stanley Black & Decker
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    • Về

    For the builders and protectors, for the makers and explorers, for those shaping and reshaping our world through hard work and inspiration, Stanley Black & Decker provides the tools and innovative solutions you can trust to get the job done—and we have since 1843.You repair your home and car with the tools we provide. Your car and your phone are secured with our fasteners. The things you value most can be protected by our security systems. And the roads you drive on, the bridges you cross, the energy you consume, all of these most likely came to you via one of our infrastructure systems.We join forces to bring together the best of the best to create practical, meaningful products and services that make life easier—empowering people to do better, safer, more significant work. Innovation and excellence have powered our success, but we know there’s more we can do for the world and those who make it. Across our businesses, we’re investing in breakthrough innovation and digital excellence, striving for outperformance and increasing our focus on social responsibility.We define success as: delivering value to our customers, colleagues and communities. Our commitment to quality, safety and sustainability helps us on our path to becoming the type of uniquely human-centered global industrial company that keeps every stakeholder in mind, while helping to make the world better.

    http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com
    Trang web
    1843
    Năm thành lập
    71,300
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10B+
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

