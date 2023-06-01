Danh bạ công ty
Scientia Vascular
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Scientia Vascular có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Scientia Vascular is a medical device company that develops innovative solutions for vascular access challenges. Their team has extensive knowledge in medical devices, biopolymers, metals, coatings, microfabrication, manufacturing automation, and engineering. They possess and develop their own patented technologies and manufacture their products under QMS, ISO, and FDA standards. Their next-generation solutions allow interventional specialists to expand what's possible with unmatched access and precise control. They also aim to automate manufacturing processes for greater consistency and performance without compromise.

    scientiavascular.com
    Trang web
    2007
    Năm thành lập
    126
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Scientia Vascular

    Công ty liên quan

    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác