Danh bạ công ty
Santander
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Santander Mức lương

Mức lương tại Santander dao động từ $27,604 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu ở mức thấp đến $355,215 cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Santander. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kế Toán
$31.9K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$27.6K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Chuyên Viên Ngân Hàng Đầu Tư
$59.4K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$355K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$76.2K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$43.1K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$218K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Santander là Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $355,215. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Santander là $51,236.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Santander

Công ty liên quan

  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác