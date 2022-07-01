Danh bạ công ty
Ridgeline
Ridgeline Mức lương

Mức lương tại Ridgeline dao động từ $93,465 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm ở mức thấp đến $241,200 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Ridgeline. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/29/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $164K

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$206K
Nhân Sự
$123K

Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$93.5K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$141K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$169K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$241K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Ridgeline là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $241,200. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Ridgeline là $164,000.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Ridgeline

Tài nguyên khác

