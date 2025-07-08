Mức lương tại Rhenus dao động từ $40,200 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp ở mức thấp đến $92,772 cho vị trí Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Rhenus. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/29/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rhenus/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.