Realogy
Realogy Mức lương

Khoảng lương Realogy từ $100,509 trong tổng thu nhập hàng năm cho Nhân sự ở mức thấp nhất đến $185,925 cho Nhà khoa học dữ liệu ở mức cao nhất. Levels.fyi thu thập mức lương ẩn danh và đã được xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cựu nhân viên của Realogy. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/24/2025

$160K

Kỹ sư phần mềm
Median $176K
Nhà khoa học dữ liệu
$186K
Nhân sự
$101K

Chuyên gia công nghệ thông tin
$111K
Nhà thiết kế sản phẩm
$140K
Nhà tuyển dụng
$129K
Kiến trúc sư giải pháp
$159K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Rolul cel mai bine plătit raportat la Realogy este Nhà khoa học dữ liệu at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $185,925. Aceasta include salariul de bază, precum și orice compensație potențială de acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Realogy este $139,695.

