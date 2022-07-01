Danh bạ công ty
Rand Group
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Rand Group có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Rand Group is a professional services firm that delivers overall business process improvement and business management software solutions to companies seeking to transform their operations through the use of technology. From unbiased software selection, expert implementations and strategies to guide your digital transformation, to full-scale infrastructure, managed services, and technical support, Rand Group addresses all of the key operational areas in your business. Headquartered in Texas, Rand Group serves the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in oil and gas, manufacturing, distribution, and construction segments within the state of Texas and the South Central United States, while nationally supporting clients across North America with our cloud solutions.

    http://www.randgroup.com
    Trang web
    2003
    Năm thành lập
    150
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Rand Group

    Công ty liên quan

    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Square
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác