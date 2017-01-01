Danh bạ công ty
PS&S
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về PS&S có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    PS&S delivers exceptional architecture and engineering solutions that transform visions into reality. Our integrated team of architects, engineers, and surveyors provides comprehensive design and surveying services for projects of all scales. With a commitment to innovation and precision, we collaborate closely with clients to create sustainable, functional spaces that enhance communities. From concept to completion, PS&S combines technical expertise with creative thinking to deliver results that exceed expectations and stand the test of time.

    psands.com
    Trang web
    1962
    Năm thành lập
    311
    Số lượng nhân viên
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho PS&S

    Công ty liên quan

    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác