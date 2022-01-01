Danh bạ công ty
Prudential Financial
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Prudential Financial Mức lương

Mức lương tại Prudential Financial dao động từ $37,332 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức thấp đến $241,200 cho vị trí Vận Hành Tiếp Thị ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Prudential Financial. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Kỹ sư phần mềm backend

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Lập trình viên định lượng

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Chuyên Viên Thống Kê Bảo Hiểm
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
Median $80K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $100K
Tiếp Thị
Median $165K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $178K
Quản Lý Dự Án
Median $130K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $210K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$110K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$101K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$161K
Nhân Sự
$118K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$177K
Chuyên Viên Ngân Hàng Đầu Tư
$226K
Pháp Lý
$166K
Vận Hành Tiếp Thị
$241K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $132K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
Median $122K
Bán Hàng
$37.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$104K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$117K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$199K
Nhà Đầu Tư Mạo Hiểm
$109K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Prudential Financial là Vận Hành Tiếp Thị at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $241,200. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Prudential Financial là $131,417.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Prudential Financial

Công ty liên quan

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.