Precigen
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    Precigen, Inc. is a US-based company that develops gene and cellular therapies, disease-modifying therapeutics, and reproductive technologies. It offers various platforms and technologies, including UltraVector, mbIL15, Sleeping Beauty, AttSite recombinases, AdenoVerse, L. lactis, RheoSwitch, kill switches, tissue-specific promoters, UltraCAR-T, AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, and ActoBiotics. The company has collaboration and license agreements with several other companies and was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation. It was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

    https://precigen.com
    Trang web
    1998
    Năm thành lập
    456
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Việc làm nổi bật

    Công ty liên quan

    Tài nguyên khác