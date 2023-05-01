Danh bạ công ty
Praxis Packaging Solutions
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    Praxis is an FDA compliant Contract Packaging company specializing in Secondary finished goods packaging for pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and nutritional industries. They also specialize in primary bottling for oral solid dosage form pharmaceuticals. Praxis provides innovative, turnkey finished goods packaging solutions while exceeding customers' expectations, managing critical deadlines, and upholding rigorous regulatory and quality standards. They are Serialization ready, have experience obtaining Kosher certification, and are trained in Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP).

    praxispackaging.com
    Trang web
    1989
    Năm thành lập
    751
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Tài nguyên khác