Pluxee Mức lương

Mức lương tại Pluxee dao động từ $16,108 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức thấp đến $158,426 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Pluxee. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/29/2025

Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$39.8K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$158K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$16.1K

Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Pluxee là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $158,426. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Pluxee là $39,781.

