Danh bạ công ty
Plum
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Plum có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. With Plum, you can:• Quantify job fit to match the right people to the right roles• Spot potential to objectively identify and start developing future leaders sooner• Grow your people by empowering them with personalized career insights• Work better together by equipping leaders with insights to build high-performing teamsPlum data is 4X more predictive of future job success than what you’ll find on a resume, so you can finally look beyond credentials, degrees, and past job titles to discover what candidates and employees are truly capable of achieving if given the opportunity. That means you can build a more diverse talent pipeline by surfacing people for opportunities based on raw talent and potential, regardless of race, gender, or background.

    http://plum.io
    Trang web
    2011
    Năm thành lập
    45
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1M-$10M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Plum

    Công ty liên quan

    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác