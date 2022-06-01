Danh bạ công ty
PLAYSTUDIOS
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về PLAYSTUDIOS có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Ordinarily, we would devote this space to telling you all the typical things about our innovative company, our experienced management team, and our inspiring culture. But talk is cheap. So instead, we'll let our work speak for us. At the end of the day, it is the ultimate reflection of who we are and what we value. And through this work, we hope that principles like creativity, quality, and fun are seen as more than empty aspirations. We hope that they are recognized as the defining attributes of all that we do.CULTURE:We believe that a company culture is not defined by a brightly colored office, a nice ping pong table, or a well-stocked kitchen. We believe it is revealed in the number of times each day that we laugh out loud, learn something new, get inspired, look forward to a class reunion, take time for lunch, choose the music, test our limits, get what we need, ship something great, recognize our impact, and wake up excited. If that’s not your current career story, then we’d love to have you join ours. TEAM:PLAYSTUDIOS is the banner flown by a tight-knit crew of entrepreneurs, artists, software developers, product managers, and producers. Although we come from different lands and disciplines, we share a passion for our work and a belief in the opportunity we are pursuing.

    playstudios.com
    Trang web
    2011
    Năm thành lập
    500
    Số lượng nhân viên
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho PLAYSTUDIOS

    Công ty liên quan

    • Snap
    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác