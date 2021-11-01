Danh bạ công ty
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Mức lương

Mức lương tại Philip Morris International dao động từ $13,750 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kế Toán ở mức thấp đến $475,124 cho vị trí Vận Hành Kinh Doanh ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Philip Morris International. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/26/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $70K
Kế Toán
$13.8K
Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$38.9K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$206K
Vận Hành Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$23.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$47.6K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$267K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$21.1K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$26.2K
Tiếp Thị
$23.2K
Vận Hành Tiếp Thị
$82.3K
Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
$47.1K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$60.3K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$51.6K
Quản Lý Bất Động Sản
$120K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$92.4K
Bán Hàng
$49.1K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$124K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$110K
Nhà Nghiên Cứu Trải Nghiệm Người Dùng
$142K
Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Philip Morris International là Vận Hành Kinh Doanh at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $475,124. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Philip Morris International là $60,300.

