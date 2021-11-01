Danh bạ công ty
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Mức lương

Mức lương tại Peapod Digital Labs dao động từ $89,550 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Phát Triển Kinh Doanh ở mức thấp đến $233,750 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Peapod Digital Labs. Cập nhật lần cuối: 8/26/2025

$160K

Được Trả Xứng Đáng, Không Bị Lừa Dối

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $132K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $234K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $140K

Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$89.6K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$138K
Vận Hành Marketing
$130K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$162K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Peapod Digital Labs là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $233,750. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Peapod Digital Labs là $138,067.

