Danh bạ công ty
Original Impressions
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Original Impressions có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Original Impressions, LLC (OI) is a full service marketing communications company specializing in Creative Design, Web Development, Printing, Mailing/Fulfillment and Marketing Consulting for clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including Banking, Beverages, Cosmetics, Cruise Lines, Fast Food, Healthcare, Hospitality and Pharmaceuticals. Original Impressions is the first triple certified Marketing Communications Partner in South Florida, authorized to purchase and print the FSC, SFI and PEFC logos. It is one of the “Top 100 Minority Businesses in South Florida” and one of the “Top 500 Hispanic Companies in the U.S.” It is also a Certified Minority Supplier at the local, state and national levels.

    http://originalimpressions.com
    Trang web
    1982
    Năm thành lập
    90
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Original Impressions

    Công ty liên quan

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác