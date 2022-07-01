Danh bạ công ty
Origami Risk
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Origami Risk có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Origami Risk is an industry-leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk and insurance industry—from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. We deliver a full suite of risk management and insurance core system solutions from a single, secure, cloud-based platform. We have a singular focus on helping clients achieve their business objectives by developing, implementing, and supporting our technology solutions.Founded in 2009 by Risk Management Information System (RMIS) industry veterans, over the past decade Origami Risk has received more than two dozen awards for service excellence, technology innovation, and workplace culture. In addition to inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, Origami Risk also has been repeatedly recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the “Best Places to Work” and Best and Brightest® Companies To Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

    http://www.origamirisk.com
    Trang web
    2009
    Năm thành lập
    450
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $50M-$100M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Origami Risk

    Công ty liên quan

    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Intuit
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác