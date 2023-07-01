Danh bạ công ty
npm
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về npm có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    npm, Inc. is a company that provides open source software and a web registry for software developers worldwide. They offer packages of code for download, with over 800,000 packages being downloaded more than 7 billion times per week. Their paid products and services help teams and companies organize, share, and secure code, integrate with testing and deployment tools, and promote code reuse in the enterprise. They have over 150,000 companies, including BBC, Coinbase, eBay, Electronic Arts, Nvidia, and Slack, relying on their services.

    npmjs.com
    Trang web
    2014
    Năm thành lập
    31
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1M-$10M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho npm

    Công ty liên quan

    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Microsoft
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác