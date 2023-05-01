Danh bạ công ty
Norwegian Refugee Council
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Norwegian Refugee Council có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    The Norwegian Refugee Council is an independent humanitarian organization that helps people forced to flee. They operate in over 30 countries and specialize in six areas: food security, education, shelter, legal assistance, camp management, and water, sanitation, and hygiene. They advocate for displaced people's rights and dignity and respond quickly to emergencies with their expert deployment capacity, NORCAP. They employ around 16,000 people, most of whom are hired locally to work in the field. To support their work, visit their website or donate through the Benevity workplace giving platform.

    http://www.nrc.no
    Trang web
    1946
    Năm thành lập
    7,501
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1B-$10B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Norwegian Refugee Council

    Công ty liên quan

    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác