Thông tin hàng đầu
    NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform for agencies, media companies, and brands. It connects hundreds of marketing data sources into a single platform, allowing marketers to build and automate reports and dashboards at scale. NinjaCat's reporting and campaign monitoring solutions eliminate manual data wrangling and accelerate time to insight, empowering teams to communicate quickly and effectively to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts to business stakeholders.

    ninjacat.io
    2012
    126
    $10M-$50M
