Danh bạ công ty
NielsenIQ
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

NielsenIQ Mức lương

Mức lương tại NielsenIQ dao động từ $15,060 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức thấp đến $393,838 cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của NielsenIQ. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $15.1K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $132K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
Median $24.3K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$95.8K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$24.4K
Thành Công Khách Hàng
$72.8K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$21.8K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$154K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$101K
Chuyên Viên Tư Vấn Quản Lý
$97.5K
Tiếp Thị
$75.3K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$147K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$56.6K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$101K
Bán Hàng
$394K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$52K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$152K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$56.9K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại NielsenIQ là Bán Hàng at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $393,838. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại NielsenIQ là $95,787.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho NielsenIQ

Công ty liên quan

  • Allvue Systems
  • CloudBees
  • Bounteous
  • Fyber
  • Skupos
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nielseniq/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.