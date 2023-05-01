Danh bạ công ty
New Fortress Energy
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Trang web
    2014
    Năm thành lập
    671
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1B-$10B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

