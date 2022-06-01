Mức lương trung vị của National Inventors Hall of Fame là $83,300 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm . Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của National Inventors Hall of Fame. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/22/2025
Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/national-inventors-hall-of-fame/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.