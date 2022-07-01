Thư Mục Công Ty
MojoTech
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
    • Về

    MojoTech helps transform businesses with cloud-native software solutions using progressive technologies. Operating at the intersection of lean product development, user-centric design, and engineering excellence, MojoTech builds progressive, scalable, value-driven software applications that solve serious problems.MojoTech is headquartered in Providence, RI with offices in Boulder, Colorado, New York City, and Los Angeles.Execution is built into MojoTech’s DNA. We help progressive organizations:- Adopt modern processes- Provide executive-level guidance- Transform ingrained cultures- Continuously deliver quality software- Build highly scalable software optimized for cloud deploymentWith a client base that ranges from early-stage startups to Fortune 50 companies, MojoTech's award-winning team is composed of engineers, designers, and product managers led by CEO Nick Kishfy. Our innovative projects have been recognized by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and TechCrunch, and have helped clients secure millions in venture funding, capture market share and drastically improve operations.MojoTech was recently ranked the 42nd fastest growing software company in America by Inc Magazine, and was listed as one of 2016’s Best Places to Work for the third year running, by Providence Business News, who also awarded co-founder Chris Shoemaker “CTO of the Year”. To learn more about MojoTech, please visit www.mojotech.com.

    mojotech.com
    Trang web
    2008
    Năm thành lập
    90
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

