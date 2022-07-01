Danh bạ công ty
Marketing Evolution
Thông tin hàng đầu
    • Giới thiệu

    Marketing Evolution brings together advanced analytics and cloud-based software to support message exposure at the person-level, across all media, and in-campaign. Marketing Evolution's ROI Brain™ software intelligently monitors performance while your campaign is live, identifying opportunities for mid-course adjustments of your media mix and creative rotation ensuring you reach the right person at the right time, with the right media, and at the right price. Marketing Evolution is named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q2 2018,"​ and found that "Marketing Evolution is a real fit for firms looking to build a people-based marketing strategy and willing to embrace new measurement techniques."​

    marketingevolution.com
    Trang web
    2000
    Năm thành lập
    330
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

