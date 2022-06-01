Thư Mục Công Ty
Mainline Information Systems
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin chi tiết hàng đầu
  • Đóng góp điều gì đó độc đáo về Mainline Information Systems có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa độc đáo, v.v.).
    • Về

    Mainline is an IT solution provider serving clients across the United States and across industries. With acquired knowledge and earned trust, we offer expertise and experience to our clients at a local level, with the backing of a national, highly skilled organization.Founded in 1989, Mainline offers over 30 years of experience to our 2500 customers. With over 400+ IT professionals, we act as an independent advisor to find the best solution for our clients’ business needs and strategy. Mainline partners with best of breed solution providers and we have over 1000 technical and sales certifications, including accreditation by the International Enterprise Architecture Institute (iEAi).With our expert IT Services practice, Mainline works with our clients from the initial IT assessment and strategy development to the implementation and support of their tailored business IT solution. Mainline also offers Managed IT Services, Staff Augmentation services, and CIO Advisory services, helping clients to transform core business processes for long-term success.Mainline has received accolades and awards from technology manufacturers including IBM, HPE, Dell Technologies, NetApp, Red Hat, and VMware, as well as industry awards including CIO Review Company of the Year, CRN Tech Elite 250 and Managed Service Elite 150, and Florida Trends Best Company.

    http://www.mainline.com
    Trang web
    1989
    Năm thành lập
    540
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $50M-$100M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Mức lương đã xác minh trong Hộp thư đến của bạn

    Đăng ký các ưu đãi đã xác minh.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về thu nhập qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách quyền riêng tư Điều khoản dịch vụ áp dụng.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật nào cho Mainline Information Systems

    Các công ty liên quan

    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • Xem tất cả các công ty ➜

    Các tài nguyên khác