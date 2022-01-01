Danh bạ công ty
lululemon Mức lương

Mức lương tại lululemon dao động từ $39,800 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức thấp đến $341,700 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của lululemon. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/26/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Kỹ sư dữ liệu

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $108K
Quản Lý Dự Án
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
Median $80.2K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $82.2K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
Median $144K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$89.6K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$180K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$72K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$80.3K
Tiếp Thị
$130K
Vận Hành Tiếp Thị
$60.5K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$101K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$181K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$66.5K
Bán Hàng
$39.8K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$342K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$151K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại lululemon là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $341,700. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại lululemon là $97,234.

Tài nguyên khác

