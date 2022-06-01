Danh bạ công ty
LL Flooring
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về LL Flooring có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Lumber Liquidators is now LL Flooring. Because a name should reflect who you are. Flooring is all we do. No lumber. No liquidation. Just quality flooring, and a team of flooring experts to help you every step of the way.Our LL Flooring Experts are ready to help answer any question, whether it’s in one of our over 400 stores, by phone or online chat. We’re here to help you find a beautiful new floor. At LL Flooring, we've been helping customers make their flooring visions a reality for more than 25 years. We're looking for future teammates who have a passion for home improvement, and a great eye for style. Folks who watch home improvement TV and think, "That looks like a great project for this weekend." We're looking for people who have Pinterest boards of projects and file folders full of magazine pages for inspiration.Our team is the key to our success. Our customers trust us to help them find the perfect floor for their home, and we pride ourselves on giving them the specialized attention and expertise they deserve. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers have all they need to transform their home, from high quality, trend-right products to online resources to help them find the right solution for their space, to the accessories and tools to get the job done right. We offer our customers a unique, guided experience to home improvement that they won't find anywhere else.If you love creating the "after" photos of before-and-after room transformations, if your home truly is your castle, and if you love the challenge of finding the perfect solution for customers, we'd love for you to join us.

    llflooring.com
    Trang web
    1994
    Năm thành lập
    2,250
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1B-$10B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho LL Flooring

    Công ty liên quan

    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác