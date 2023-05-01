Danh bạ công ty
    LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company that acquires, distributes, and monetizes live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, PodcastOne, and Slacker, and produces original music-related content. The company also streams live music events, provides digital Internet radio and music services, and offers ancillary products and services. It develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts and offers the LiveOne App, which provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content.

    http://www.livexlive.com
    Trang web
    2009
    Năm thành lập
    184
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

