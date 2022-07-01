Danh bạ công ty
Leap Services
Leap Services Mức lương

Mức lương tại Leap Services dao động từ $79,849 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Phát Triển Kinh Doanh ở mức thấp đến $277,380 cho vị trí Quản Lý Sản Phẩm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Leap Services. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/22/2025

Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$79.8K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$277K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$142K

Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$237K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Leap Services là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $277,380. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Leap Services là $189,766.

Tài nguyên khác

