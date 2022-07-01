Danh bạ công ty
Known
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Known có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Known is built on a foundation of two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which now power our acclaimed strategy and creative groups. Our clients include some of the most innovative brands in the world. We are setting a new standard by delivering those clients the advanced, end-to-end solutions they need, in the most efficient, effective and transparent ways. The result? Marketing that is rooted in science, and designed to succeed, be persistently optimized and profoundly impact our clients’ businesses.

    https://known.is
    Trang web
    2014
    Năm thành lập
    500
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $50M-$100M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Known

    Công ty liên quan

    • Dstillery
    • Perpetua
    • Intercom
    • LEK
    • Riverbed Technology
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác