King Street Capital Management
King Street Capital Management Mức lương

Mức lương trung vị của King Street Capital Management là $452,250 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm . Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của King Street Capital Management. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
$452K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại King Street Capital Management là Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $452,250. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại King Street Capital Management là $452,250.

Tài nguyên khác

