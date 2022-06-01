Danh bạ công ty
Ken Garff Automotive Group
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Ken Garff Automotive Group có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Ken Garff founded his business in 1932 upon the principles of honesty, integrity, personalized customer service, and being a good corporate citizen. Today, Ken Garff has more than 50 locations throughout Utah, Texas, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, and California. To distinguish and strategically position its dealerships, Ken Garff recently retooled its brand. The need for this retooling was driven by an evolving market place and super-savvy customers wanting a different car-buying experience, including more transparency and a higher level of trust. These changes were built around the new brand slogan, "We Hear You."​ Despite the company's growth and changes within a challenging market place, Ken Garff is going to great lengths to keep alive and well the principles upon which Ken founded the company, of providing an unsurpassed experience for every customer, every time. Ken Garff believes in giving back to the communities in which it serves. Since Ken founded his business over 81 years ago, the company has given millions of dollars and thousands of hours to schools, charities and community organizations. Why Work for Ken Garff?Ken Garff recognizes the importance of a benefit program that provides protection to our employees and their families. A comprehensive benefits program has been created to fulfill a wide range of needs.Benefits available to employees include:• Competitive Compensation Package• Medical , Dental and Vision• 401K Plan with Company match• Paid Time Off• Holiday Pay• Volunteer Time Off Program• Year-end bonus program for all employees• Personal Wellness Plan• GarffCare Roadside Assistance Program• Discounts on Parts and Service and More!Ken Garff is an Equal Opportunity Employer((We Hear You))

    kengarff.com
    Trang web
    1932
    Năm thành lập
    1,750
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $500M-$1B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Ken Garff Automotive Group

    Công ty liên quan

    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác