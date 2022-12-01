Danh bạ công ty
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Mức lương

Mức lương tại Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory dao động từ $93,100 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính ở mức thấp đến $177,885 cho vị trí Quản Lý Chương Trình ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/26/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $136K

Kỹ sư học máy

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Kỹ sư hệ thống

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu

Nghiên cứu viên AI

Kỹ sư phần mềm hệ thống nhúng

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $148K
Kỹ Sư Hàng Không Vũ Trụ
Median $156K

Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
Median $135K

Kỹ sư phần cứng nhúng

Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $150K
Kỹ Sư Điện
Median $135K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
Median $130K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
Median $115K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
Median $140K
Quản Lý Dự Án
Median $173K
Kỹ Sư Y Sinh
$99.7K
Quản Lý Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$164K
Kỹ Sư Xây Dựng
$149K
Kỹ Sư Điều Khiển
$129K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$130K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$93.1K
Nhân Sự
$111K
Kỹ Sư Vật Liệu
$149K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$154K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$178K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$109K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$159K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$127K
Nhà Đầu Tư Mạo Hiểm
$101K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory là Quản Lý Chương Trình at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $177,885. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory là $135,500.

