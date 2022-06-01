Danh bạ công ty
Jockey International
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Jockey International có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    What if we were all brave enough to put our truest selves out there? To show 'em what we're really made of - our inner strength, our hidden talents, our crazy ideas, our heart and soul, our beautiful imperfections. These are the things that make us, us. These are our unique gifts to the world. #ShowEm your Jockey. Jockey is a globally responsible designer and marketer of men’s and women’s apparel under the world famous Jockey brand and related brands like Skimmies, No Panty Line Promise, JKY, and Life. We hold the number one market share in underwear and intimates in department stores. We also sell to large volume retailers and directly to consumers through Jockey operated retail stores, jockey.com, and catalogs. Our licensed partners sell Jockey brand socks, thermals, hosiery, scrubs, and activewear. Our international partners have leading market shares for Jockey brand apparel in India, Australia/New Zealand, and Africa.Founded in 1876, Jockey is privately-held with a long history of producing high quality innovative products beginning with making and selling superior wool socks to lumberjacks. Jockey created the first men’s underwear brief, “the Jockey short,” in 1934 and we were the first company to introduce temperature-regulating underwear in our Staycool line. The Jockey Bra is the first bra designed to fit women by volume and it is protected by over 50 patents.Headquartered between Milwaukee and Chicago in Kenosha, WI, we have operations in North Carolina, New York, Canada, Hong Kong, and Germany. Jockey employs over 1,600 associates.We operate a global supply chain partnering with best-in-class contractors committed to continuous improvement to respect workers and improve working conditions in their facilities and in the apparel industry. Our Jockey Being Family Foundation supports the cause of adoption and employees have the opportunity to give back by helping the cause or by taking paid leave to pursue other charitable efforts.

    http://www.jockey.com
    Trang web
    1876
    Năm thành lập
    5,500
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $250M-$500M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Jockey International

    Công ty liên quan

    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác