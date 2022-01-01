Danh bạ công ty
Joby Aviation
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Joby Aviation Mức lương

Mức lương tại Joby Aviation dao động từ $109,450 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhà Tuyển Dụng ở mức thấp đến $308,450 cho vị trí Quản Lý Chương Trình ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Joby Aviation. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $175K

Kỹ sư phần mềm đảm bảo chất lượng (QA)

Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $175K
Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Kỹ Sư Hàng Không Vũ Trụ
$298K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$220K
Kỹ Sư Điện
$127K
Tiếp Thị
$255K
Bác Sĩ
$131K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$199K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$308K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$109K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$109K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$152K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Joby Aviation là Quản Lý Chương Trình at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $308,450. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Joby Aviation là $175,000.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Joby Aviation

Công ty liên quan

  • Teradata
  • Root Insurance
  • KBR
  • ManTech
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/joby-aviation/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.