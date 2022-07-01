Danh bạ công ty
Island
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Island có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    What if the enterprise had complete control over the browser? What would it mean for security, for productivity, for work itself?Introducing Island, the Enterprise Browser - the ideal enterprise workplace, where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect. Led by experienced leaders in enterprise security and browser technology and backed by leading venture funds -- Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts and Stripes Capital -- Island is redefining the future of work for some of the largest, most respected enterprises in the world.Welcome to work as it should be.

    island.io
    Trang web
    2021
    Năm thành lập
    150
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $10M-$50M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Island

    Công ty liên quan

    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác