Danh bạ công ty
Inotiv
Làm việc tại đây?
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Inotiv có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Inotiv provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries, as well as selling analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. The company operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products, offering a range of services including screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms, and analytical products. The company operates globally and has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program.

    inotivco.com
    Trang web
    1974
    Năm thành lập
    541
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $250M-$500M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

