Danh bạ công ty
HHA eXchange
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về HHA eXchange có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Trang web
    2008
    Năm thành lập
    751
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $100M-$250M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho HHA eXchange

    Công ty liên quan

    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • Databricks
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác