Danh bạ công ty
Heyday
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Heyday có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Heyday is a people-first skincare company, bringing together human touch, expertise, and data to personalize and empower people to take care of their skin.We opened our first retail location in 2015 – taking the facial and indulgence out of the spa, elevating the estheticians as the experts they are, and removing the overwhelm out of building an at-home skincare routine. Today, we have 9 locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia. We’ve performed 225,000 facials, collected data on skincare conditions, preferences, and purchases, and become an employer of choice for a world-class team of estheticians we call Heyday Skin Therapists.Our next chapter is to take these ingredients and create unparalleled personalization and guidance across content, communities, recommendations, and services in both our physical stores and our e-commerce experience.

    heydayskincare.com
    Trang web
    2015
    Năm thành lập
    450
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $50M-$100M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Heyday

    Công ty liên quan

    • Tempo
    • Healthcare Bluebook
    • Mountainside Fitness
    • Hero
    • Dialogue
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác