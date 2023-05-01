Danh bạ công ty
Heron Therapeutics
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Heron Therapeutics có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Heron Therapeutics is a biotech company that develops treatments to address unmet patient needs. Their product candidates use a proprietary drug delivery technology to deliver therapeutic levels of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period of days to weeks with a single administration. They offer SUSTOL and CINVANTI for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy, and are developing ZYNRELEF, HTX-019, and HTX-034 for pain management. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

    http://herontx.com
    Trang web
    1983
    Năm thành lập
    302
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $50M-$100M
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Heron Therapeutics

    Công ty liên quan

    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác