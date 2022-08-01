Danh bạ công ty
GYANT
    We’re all patients, and we all know how difficult it is to navigate the complexity of healthcare—from education to access to transparency. GYANT eases patient confusion and frustration by virtually guiding them to their desired and necessary care endpoints, quickly, seamlessly, and exactly as each of us wishes it would work. We do this by deploying a personalized, configurable virtual assistant on hospitals’ digital platforms, engaging with patients through conversational AI that handholds them from the virtual “front door” through their entire clinical journey to find doctors, triage symptoms, schedule appointments, get answers and feel confident, supported, and valued.GYANT was started with an aspirational goal: to make people better. Our technology not only helps patients feel better, but feel better about their entire healthcare experience. Our technology integrates deeply into clinical workflows, resulting in higher levels of efficiency that improve patient outcomes, reduce clinical strain and support staff overhead, and streamline the process for patients and providers to more meaningfully engage. The result is a higher level of efficiency that improves patient outcomes and makes them feel truly valued, now and every time they return.

    http://www.gyant.com
    2016
    50
    $1M-$10M
