Guerbet Mức lương

Mức lương tại Guerbet dao động từ $11,968 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Trợ Lý Hành Chính ở mức thấp đến $75,620 cho vị trí Nhân Sự ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Guerbet. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/23/2025

Trợ Lý Hành Chính
$12K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$42.8K
Nhân Sự
$75.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Guerbet là Nhân Sự at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $75,620. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Guerbet là $42,757.

