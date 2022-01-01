Danh bạ công ty
Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Phúc lợi

Tổng giá trị ước tính: $19,860

Bảo hiểm, sức khỏe và chăm sóc
  • Disability Insurance

    Short- and long-term disability coverage.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Free Breakfast $520

    1 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

    Foster City Campus has fresh fruit Mondays.

  • Paternity Leave

    11 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

    • Nhà ở
  • Adoption Assistance

    • Tài chính và nghỉ hưu
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $15,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $15,000

    • Quyền lợi và giảm giá
  • Employee Discount

    • Giao thông
  • Company Shuttle

    All regular U.S. employees in Foster City have access to the Gilead Bay Area shuttle service.

    • Khác
  • Back-up Care

    Center-based and in-home care is available 24/7 for loved ones of any age, in any U.S. location, whether they are healthy or mildly ill. Gilead covers the majority of costs and provides up to 80 hours of care per year.

